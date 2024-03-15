Free tickets to see Seize Them! at Hippodrome in Bo'ness
and live on Freeview channel 276
A special preview of new British comedy Seize Them! is being screened at 7.30pm.
And thanks to Escapes, supported by the BFI awarding National Lottery funding, thousands of free tickets have been made available all over the UK.
In addition to the Hippodrome, free tickets are also being offered for the screening at Bathgate Cinema at 7pm on the same date and at MacRobert Arts Centre in Stirling at 8pm.
Giving people the chance to view the film ahead of its official UK release date, free tickets are being offered to encourage everyone to discover, or rediscover, independent cinema.
Seize Them! stars Sex Education actress Aimee Lou Wood and Lolly Adefope, famous for her appearance in sitcom Ghosts.
It takes viewers on a humorous voyage set in the dark ages of arrogant Queen Dagan, who becomes a fugitive in her own land.
Cinema-goers should expect a voyage of surprises, hardship, danger and most-of-all, humour, with the film featuring an impressive line up of comedic talent, including Nicola Coughlan, known for her roles in Derry Girls and Bridgerton, BAFTA-winning actress Jessica Hynes, Hot Fuzz star Nick Frost and stand-up comedian James Acaster.
Offering a year of free independent film, Escapes will announce free regular screenings in the coming months.
To book your free tickets, visit www.cinematik.app.