Free holiday fun at the Bridges starts on Monday

Tomorrow’s engineers are being invited to take part in a fun, interesting and challenging summer programme at the Forth Bridges from Monday (July 1).

The six week programme of activities running from Monday to Friday until encourages families to explore the Forth Bridges and find out more about what it takes to be an engineer.

A range of activities and challenges are available to suit all ages, including designing and building a bridge, taking part in the Towers Challenge or the Lego model challenge, and constructing a Queensferry Crossing deck section and many more.

There are also Family Quests, Forth Road Bridge Walks and pre-bookable engineer-led workshops each week.

All the activities on offer are free.

More than 7,000 school pupils have visited the Forth Bridges education centre at Ferrymuir Gait, South Queensferry in this academic year,and 30,000 that have visited since it opened in 2013.

Cabinet Secretary for Transport, Infrastructure & Connectivity Michael Matheson said: “As a parent myself I know it can be a challenge keeping children and young people occupied during the summer months, so I’m delighted we are able to offer these free activities throughout the school holidays this summer.

“The Forth Bridges education centre is a great place to visit to learn more about the three centuries of engineering sat side by side.

“It’s also an excellent base from which to explore both the bridges themselves and the local area.

“There are lots of opportunities to learn about engineering, bridge building and the Forth bridges. It’s also a great way for families to spend time together, have fun and hopefully, spark an interest in engineering among children and young people.”

For full details of the programme visit: https://www.theforthbridges.org/visit/fantastic-forth-future-engineers-summer-fun/