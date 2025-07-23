Free fun for all as popular family fun day returns to Bo'ness Foreshore

An afternoon of family fun is planned for Bo’ness Foreshore this weekend.

The Foreshore Fun Day, organised by BuzzNess, is back for its third year with a whole host of activities planned for everyone to enjoy on Saturday.

Among the planned events on the town’s Foreshore are a selection of inflatables including wipeout, bungee run, slides, assault course and bouncy castles; mini golf, beat the goalie, a disco and games.

There’s also the chance to see this year’s Bo’ness Children’s Fair presentees perform again.

The inflatables proved popular with the youngsters at last year's event - and will no doubt be a hit again this year. (Pic: Sonja Blietschau)

Two local clubs will also be there on the day helping out and offering some fun for all – Bo’ness Rugby Club and the local Scouts.

Organisers hope that people will once again come along and support the event, which promises a great, free afternoon out for the family.

Those attending are encouraged to bring their own picnic and make an afternoon of it.

A food van and an ice cream van will also be on site offering refreshments.

The mini golf will be back again at this year's Foreshore Fun Day.

The Foreshore Fun Day was first organised by BuzzNess in 2023 and has since then gone from strength to strength.

The event, which is free, runs from noon until 4pm on Saturday, July 26.

It’s a busy weekend for the BuzzNess team as the charity will also be running its monthly car boot sale on Sunday, July 27.

The event takes place in the Register Street car park from 9am to 1pm.

Spaces are available for £10 by contacting Gaynor at the PreLoved by BuzzNess shop in North Street, or from Graham Harvey on 07779937445. Hire of a table or gazebo is £5.