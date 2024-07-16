Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Falkirk town centre is set to come alive with the sights and sounds of history on Saturday.

The now annual Battle of Falkirk Day will see a host of events taking place to commemorate the historic battle which took place on July 22, 1298.

The free event promises a day filled with engaging activities, educational workshops and historical re-enactments celebrating the rich heritage of the area.

Organised in conjunction with Falkirk Delivers, the Society of John De Graeme and the Society of William Wallace, the event will once again feature a variety of activities designed to entertain and educate visitors and locals of all ages.

Battle of Falkirk Day returns to Falkirk town centre on Saturday. Bernard Palmer, 8, is pictured at last year's event. (Pic: Scott Louden)

Highlights of the day, which runs from 10am to 4pm, include living history displays, medieval music, drawing and Heraldry workshops.

There will also be face painting and free aerial activities by Wolanski Circus, as well as a medieval market.

Throughout the day, visitors will be able to enjoy historical re-enactments and living history displays, interacting with actors portraying historical figures while learning about medieval life.

There’s also the chance to take part in medieval drawing, music, calligraphy and heraldry workshops.

Events will take place at Trinity Church and on the High Street.

The Battle of Falkirk, which took place on July 22, 1298, was one of the major battles in the First War of Scottish Independence. In recent years it has been marked by a parade through the town centre and ceremonies at both Falkirk Trinity Church where several Scottish warriors are buried and Callendar Park at the commemorative cairn.The Battle of Falkirk Day aims to not only entertain but also to foster a deeper understanding and appreciation of Falkirk’s historical significance.

Stefanie Paterson, assistant manager at Falkirk Delivers, said: “We are excited to host the Battle of Falkirk Day once again and bring history and fun to our town centre.

"This free event is a wonderful opportunity for both locals and visitors to experience the rich heritage of Falkirk in an engaging and fun way.”

By offering the event free of charge, the organisers aim to make it accessible to all, encouraging participation and fostering community spirit.

There will be music from Clann An Drumma and Gaita Medival Music, with living history and re-enactments by Company of Saint Margaret, Brittania Re-enactment, Knights of Monymusk, Society of William Wallace, Society of John De Graeme, Knight School for the kids, sword school and medieval combat displays.

Falkirk District War Games Club will be re-running the Battle of Stirling Bridge and Battle of Falkirk in the Falkirk Delivers office by the Steeple.

The annual commemoration events will see people gather at the cairn in Callendar Park at noon for a ceremony before the procession makes its way to the town centre at 12.50pm.

For further details of all the day’s events and timings visit the Falkirk Delivers Facebook page.