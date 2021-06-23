Free cycling sessions to run in Falkirk area for disadvantaged children

Falkirk Junior Bike Club (FJBC) is putting on a number of #GiveItAGo events throughout July so youngsters from low-income households have the opportunity to get out and develop fundamental biking skills.

The sessions are open to children and young people who have been particularly adversely affected as result of the Covid pandemic.

This includes, but is not limited to, children from the Tackling Child Poverty priority family groups: larger families; families with a disabled child or adult; young mothers; families with children under one; and minority ethnic families.

Falkirk Junior Bike Club will host a series of free cycling sessions for disadvantaged children and young people. Contributed.

The cycling events will also cater for little ones whose relatives have been shielding during the pandemic and whose ability to engage in activities and socialise “will have been very limited”.

FJBC will provide two hours of daily cycling activity, as well as bikes and helmets for those without.

Each participant will also be given a packed lunch, courtesy of support from the Summer of Activities for Children and Young People fund administered by Fairer Falkirk.

All those who attend will leave the session with an FJBC water bottle and anyone who completes more than three sessions in a week will be awarded a special t-shirt.

Children and young people attending the workshops must be able to ride a bike independently of assistance from others but do not need to be regular cyclists.

The sessions will focus on basic cycling techniques via a series of games that can be safely played on bikes.

All of the events will be run by fully qualified coaches who have undertaken appropriate Child Protection courses and are First Aid qualified.

There will be two sessions per day. Participants can attend from 10am-1pm (includes lunch from noon-1pm) or the late class which starts at noon and runs until 3pm (includes lunch from noon-1pm).

The first week of events will run from July 5-9 in Falkirk’s Callendar Park. Click here to book.

The second will take place from July 12-16 at the Larbert Legacy Cycle Track. Click here to book.

The final sessions will run from July 19-23 at Zetland Park, Grangemouth. Click here to book.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.