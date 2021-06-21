Forth Valley cyclists travel 120,000 miles thanks to electric bike scheme

The popularity of the Forth Bike scheme has continually soared, with its most popular station, The Helix, witnessing over 500 single trips this May alone.

Celebrating its second anniversary, the 144-bike-strong project has just recorded its most successful 12 months.

This year, the number of Forth Bike stations rose to 16 when facilities in Falkirk Community Hospital, Callendar Park, Denny, Grangemouth and Bo’ness opened in March.

The Forth Bike scheme was first launched at Forth Valley Royal Hospital, Larbert in 2019. Picture: Michael Gillen.

The scheme has proven to be essential for local communities, especially during the pandemic.

NHS staff members were offered 100 free memberships, funded by local environmental charity Forth Environment Link, and all of these have now been claimed, helping essential workers to travel safely.

Cyclists have also enjoyed the bikes when visiting attractions, doing their shopping or simply getting out for some fresh air and exercise.

Suvi Loponen, community outreach and business development officer at Forth Bike, said: “The feedback we’ve got from Forth Bike users has been really positive.

“The electric assisted bikes have allowed many people who’ve not been on a bike for years to now go out cycling daily with their friends and visitors whizz around the local sights without having to worry about parking charges or space.

“It’s been inspiring to see the people around Forth Valley embrace the scheme so profoundly and care for it – and I am sure that this will enable it to grow even more – because that is what we want: to get even more people on bikes.”

Marie-Hélène Houle, director of communications and IT development at Bewegen, which supplies the bikes, said: “Despite the pandemic, last year was a great success for Forth Bike.

“It’s been exciting to follow the growth and be able to provide essential workers and now visitors alike with our electric bikes.

“The success of Forth Bike would not have been possible without our local partners, who’ve collaborated in building and maintaining this valuable service for the region.”

New and existing members can now get a Forth Bike monthly membership for half price (£5).

The offer is valid for one week from June 21. Visit forthbike.co.uk for more details.

