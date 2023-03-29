The Forth Valley branch of the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) is preparing to host its first real ale festival in Larbert since before the Covid-19 pandemic and organisers are delighted to be bringing the event back after a three year break.

The event at Dobbie Hall on Friday, March 31 and Saturday, April 1 is the branch's 12th Larbert festival.

Stuart Batchelor, festival organiser and the branch’s new chairman, said: “We’re really excited to be back. It’s a wee bit unfortunate we’ve had to have the break because of the pandemic but we’re all geared up and ready for it.

The 12th Larbert Real Ale and Cider Festival takes place at the Dobbie Hall on Friday, March 31 and Saturday, April 1. (Pic: Alan Murray)

“When the first lockdown happened we were seven days away from opening the festival. It was a bit of a kick in the teeth for the committee, the brewers and the public. But we’re back and we’re here now.

“Our prime goal is to try and focus on the local area breweries. They are going to have pride of place, then we go around the rest of Scotland. We’ve got 76 beers that are all different and we have around 14 or 15 real ciders as well. It’s real cider made in an old traditional brewing process like the real ales.

“There are some new breweries that have started up since the last festival and we’ve been working hard to try and get some new and different things for people to try.”

Entry to the festival, which runs from 1pm on Friday and noon on Saturday until 11pm, is £5 for the general public and £3 for CAMRA members. Entry includes a festival glass and a programme.

Organisers are hoping the event can be a success once more and say it promises visitors a great time.

There’s music lined up from Greig Taylor Band on the Saturday night and there will be hot food and soft drinks available.

Stuart added: “Come along, bring your friends or your partner and enjoy yourselves. We’ve got live music on the Saturday night and as well as the real ales and ciders we’ve got a gin, wine and prosecco bar so we can try and cater for everyone.

"We’re looking forward to welcoming everyone back and it’s also good to be able to support a local venue like the Dobbie Hall.”

Forth Valley CAMRA’s chosen charity to raise cash for during the festival is KLSB Community Group.

