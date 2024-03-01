Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Registrations opened on Friday for the Forth Bridge Abseil, run by Chest Heart and Stroke Scotland in partnership with Network Rail and Balfour Beatty.

Taking place on Sunday, June 16, adventure-seekers will abseil 165 feet from the iconic UNESCO World Heritage Site for good causes.

Since the event launched in 2003, more than £3 million has been raised for charities, including CHSS, allowing the charity to support the one in five people across Scotland living with chest, heart and stroke conditions and long Covid.

Steve Winstanley was one of 600 people who abseiled off the iconic landmark in October last year.

Jayne Forbes, CHSS assistant director of fundraising, said: “It is fantastic to be bringing the Forth Bridge Abseil back for 2024.

“We had an amazing response to last year’s event with hundreds of people from across the country challenging themselves to raise vital funds for charities across Scotland.

“This event is a great opportunity for CHSS to raise funds which will help us to support people living with chest, heart and stroke conditions and Long Covid. I would encourage everyone to take part and experience this truly unique fundraising challenge.”

The abseil made a triumphant return in October last year after a hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic, with 34 charities raising more than £305,000 as 600 people abseiled off the iconic landmark.

CHSS raised over £120,000, which is equivalent to 6,170 hours of vital one to one support to help somebody adjust after a hospital stay following a stroke, heart attack or due to a chest condition or long Covid.

Steve Winstanley (71), a retired meteorologist and former RAF reservist from Crossgates, Fife, was among those who took part last year, raising funds for CHSS in memory of his mum, Gladys, who suffered a stroke in her 90s.

He said: “It made perfect sense to take part. Not only have I seen first-hand the effects of stroke on someone close to me, I also play walking football.

“Walking Football Scotland is now affiliated with Chest Heart and Stroke Scotland. It all just chimed with me.”

Alan Ross, Network Rail director of engineering and asset management, is delighted to be supporting the event once again.

He said: “It’s always such a fun day seeing so many thrill-seekers braving the heights and facing their fears to raise a fantastic amount of money for CHSS and all the other charity partners.”

Colin Hardie, Balfour Beatty construction superintendent, added: “We are delighted to have joined with CHSS and Network Rail once again.

“Since it launched over 20 years ago, the Forth Bridge Abseil event has raised millions for those living with chest, heart and stroke conditions. We look forward to making this year’s abseil the biggest and most successful.”