One of Scotland’s largest fundraising events, the Forth Bridge Abseil raised over £250,000 for 35 charities in June.

And it will return for a second time in 2024 on Sunday, October 13, offering yet more adventure-seekers the chance to descend from the UNESCO World Heritage site. The event is run by Chest Heart and Stroke Scotland in partnership with Network Rail and Balfour Beatty.

Earlier this year, the iconic event saw over 500 thrill seekers flock to South Queensferry on Father’s Day to abseil 165 foot down the landmark to raise £251,000 for 35 charities.

CHSS raised just over £120,000 to fund its services via the abseil; 15 of the top fundraisers for the charity each raised over £1000.

There's still time to sign up for the second charity abseil of the year from the Forth Bridge, which will be held on Sunday, October 13.

Jayne Forbes, CHSS assistant director of fundraising, said: “Anyone who raises money for us is a hero in our eyes but this group went above and beyond in their fundraising efforts, raising over £20,000 in total.

“All funds raised in Scotland for CHSS stay in Scotland, enabling us to support the one in five people across the country living with chest, heart and stroke conditions and Long Covid to live their lives to the full.

“Entries are now open for our October abseil. We’d love to see even more fundraising heroes brave the bridge this autumn, with plenty of opportunities for charities and individuals to take part.”

Ross Moran, route director at Network Rail Scotland, is delighted to support the abseil.

He said: “For the second time this year, participants will have the chance to abseil from this magnificent bridge. It’s brilliant to see so many brave fundraisers taking part and raising much needed funds for charity."

Colin Hardie, Balfour Beatty construction superintendent, added: “We are proud to have supported the Forth Bridge Abseil and commend everyone who dared to take part. We now look forward to making October’s event even more successful.”

Entries are now open for October 13. To sign up visit www.chss.org.uk/supportus/fundraise-for-us/events/forth-bridge-abseil.