Santa is used to flying high in his sleigh but enjoyed his burl in a helicopter!

Leaving Rudolph and the other reindeer to rest, he hitched a lift and was helicoptered into the park at Kirkliston by helpers Adventure001 Experiences, specialists in Edinburgh sightseeing trips.

Santa’s arrival kicked off this year’s popular Conifox Christmas Experience which is now even better than ever as Conifox has partnered with events specialists 21CC Productions which is also providing amazing lighting and effects.

From now until Christmas Eve, families can enjoy a carnival of festive fun, immerse themselves in the world of Santa Claus and all their favourite festive characters, enjoy a Christmas Funfair, in partnership with Taylor’s of Edinburgh, and an outdoor Christmas Market supporting local Scottish traders. There will also be various food vendors and a bar available for evening refreshments.

Wee ones are sure to enjoy the Conifox Christmas Experience.

Among many attractions they can visit is Whoville (look out for the Grinch!), the Magic Forest, Mrs Claus’ Kitchen, the Elf Disco Village and Reindeer Flying School, Santa’s Sweet Shop and the Naughty or Nice Scanner.

Santa will also be back in his sitting room to welcome every child who will receive a Golden Christmas Coin to exchange in the Toy Workshop for a gift of their choice. Then as darkness falls the winter wonderland lights up with 21CC’s amazing effects.

James Gammell, Conifox Adventure Park managing director, said: “With the arrival of Santa the countdown to Christmas has well and truly begun and we’d like to thank Adventure001 Experiences for whisking him in to get the celebrations started.

“This year, we’ll also be supporting local charity Kids Love Clothes with their Christmas Toy Appeal and to show our support, we will be donating 200 toys as well as using our Activity Centre as a drop-off point for any new toy donations.

“With your support, we can reach families who are struggling to look forward to Christmas this year.”