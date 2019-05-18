Flying Scotsman steams towards Falkirk tomorrow

Britain’s most famous train will hurtle across the Forth Bridge tomorrow, heading to Falkirk as part of its massively popular Forth Circle tour.

Morning and afternoon trips on the legendary Flying Scotsman are fully booked, but there’s still the option of an evening trip from Inverkeithing (but full meals on board are sold out).

Or there’s the free prospect of simply cheering on the historic locomotive as it steams over the bridge towards destinations including Clackmannan, Alloa, Stirling and Falkirk.

The afternoon trip leaves Dalmeny station at South Queensferry three minutes before 2pm.

For full information visit http://www.srps.org.uk/railtours/rt-190519.htm