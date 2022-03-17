Five things to do in Falkirk district this weekend

The latest family friendly community event at Grangemouth’s Zetland Park takes place this Sunday, March 20. Join the team behind the regeneration of the park for a Spring Spectacular between 10am and 3pm. Celebrate the coming of spring, and discover more about the new start for nature in the park. A host of activities are planned including puzzles, guessing games, the chance to take a look at nature and some special appearances. No need to book, just pop along for some fun. To find out more search for Friends of Zetland Park on Facebook.

Falkirk club goers will be able to enjoy a slosh with the beloved stars of Scottish comedy instituition Still Game on Friday, March 18. Stars from the show – including Sanjeev Kohli (Navid), Jane McCarry (Isa) and Boaby (Gavin Mitchell) – will be boarding a mini bus from Craiglang and heading for the Maniqui, in Meadow Street to enjoy a drink or two, or three, with their Falkirk fans from 10pm.

According to the team at the Maniqui, the stars will be available for photographs and a chat. To top the night off, Mr Stereofunk & HWFG Stevie Lennon will be the DJ with Trav Saxingh on the Sax. To find out more about the evening’s guests search for Maniqui Falkirk on Facebook.

Live music fans can see the Beta Blues Band at Falkirk’s Wine Library on Friday, March 18. The Princes Street venue hosts the band for a night of classic blues and rock ‘n’ roll as part of the Falkirk Blues Club programme. Visit the Falkirk Blues Club Facebook page for more information.

Families are being invited to explore Jupiter Urban Wildlife Centre in search of the first signs of Spring on Saturday. The event, suitable for those aged four to 12, is free although donations are welcome. Running from 10.30am to 12.30pm, booking is essential. Visit www.scottishwildlifetrust.org.uk

The Mega Value Carnival will be pitching up in the Falkirk Stadium car park from Friday, March 18 to Sunday, March 27 offering up escapism for the whole family. A wrist band event that offers unlimited rides to all , there will be a mix of traditional and extreme rides.

**If you’re hosting an event in the Falkirk area you’d like featured, send us an email to [email protected] with details.

Gavin Mitchell (Boaby) will be in front of the bar for a change at the Maniqui

