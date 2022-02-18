Five things to do in Falkirk area this weekend
Here’s some ideas for things to do in the Falkirk area in the next week:
Taking to the stage at Falkirk Town Hall tonight, albeit two years later than originally planned, is Scottish comedian and taxi driver Gary Faulds. The show starts at 8pm and tickets costing £21.40 are available at https://www.falkirkcommunitytrust.org/whats-on/gary-faulds-live-2020/
Another rescheduled show at Falkirk Town Hall is on Saturday, February 19 with Scotland’s comedy stars Louise McCarthy and Gayle Telfer Stevens back in the overalls as Scotland’s favourite cleaners “The Dolls”. Shows at 5.30pm and 8.30pm will also have special guests. Note for over 18s only.
Falkirk Junior Bike Club will be hosting Give it a Go bike sessions for youngsters aged five to ten years in Zetland Park, Grangemouth from 10am.
Fans of steam travel will be heading to Bo’ness and Kinneil Railway this weekend to enjoy a great trip. On offer is a scenic ten mile return journey to Manuel along the Forth Estuary, through woodlands, past waterfalls and over the Avon Viaduct. On Saturday and Sunday, February 19 and 20, trains will run at 10.45am, 12.15pm and 2.15pm. Choose from First Class compartment, Standard Class compartment or Standard Class open. Further details on how to buy tickets at bkrailway.digitickets.co.uk/tickets. The station buffet will be open for hot and cold food and drinks at the railway station.
Grapple fans will be on the edge of their seats when live wrestling action returns to Grangemouth Town Hall on Sunday, February 20. The World Wide Wrestling League (W3L) organises bouts featuring some of the biggest names in UK wrestling. Doors for the event open at 2.30pm. Visit ww.W3Lwrestling.com for more information.