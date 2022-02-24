Five things to do: Events across Falkirk district in the next week

The Cammy Shanks Charity Burns Club takes place in Falkirk Town Hall this Saturday, February 26 at 6pm for a 6.45pm start. In 2020, weeks before the first lockdown, the club raised over £2000 for Maggie’s Forth Valley, the centre in the grounds of Forth Valley Royal Hospital in Larbert which provides support for cancer sufferers and their families. As with so many fundraisers it didn’t take place in 2021 due to restrictions but the organisers are determined this year’s event will be another success bringing in much needed cash for the charity. Cammy, who was diagnosed with terminal stomach cancer in 2019, has already raised over £61,000 for Maggie’s as a thank you for all the support he has received. Tickets, costing £40, are available now by calling Cammy on 07535 276326 or Sean Pearson on 07497 302176.

Following the success of the inaugural Craft Market in January, Arnotdale House & Café is hosting another similar event. Showcasing locally produced products, ranging from creations like handmade knitwear, beauty, sweet treats and more! Entry to the market, which takes place this Saturday, February 26 from 11am to 3pm, is free.

Raising cash for Maggie's, left to right, Claire Shanks, Cameron Shanks and Yvonne McIntosh, Maggie's Forth Valley Centre head.

An exhibition of the work of acclaimed artist Andrew Hillhouse takes place in Callendar Square this weekend. Organised by the Society of Sir John de Graeme, it takes place from 11am to 4pm on Saturday and noon till 4pm on Saturday. The late artist was well known for his work depicting Scotland’s historic past.

Two tribute acts take to the Dobbie Hall stage in Larbert this Saturday, February 26. The Absolute Jam and Ocean Colour Scheme will feature in the event which begins at 7pm and is raising funds for the Robert Murphy Charity Foundation. Tickets cost £15 from bit.ly/35j92Uk.

Stories Of The Past is one of two new displays now on at Callendar house. It is joined by The Graphic Novel World of Metaphrog as the venue celebrates Scotland’s Year of Storytelling 2022. Stories of our Past will feature items from the museum collection owned by Falkirk Council, and each object has a story to tell. Highlights include the stories of Saxon De Milo, a local strongman, and John Smith, a master violin maker - and visitors can also find out about the snakeskin shoes that cost a month’s salary and the bottle tops that were part of the war effort. Both exhibitions are free and open to the public from 10am till 4pm daily until April 22 with the exception of Tuesdays.

