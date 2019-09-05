First exhibition for care group opens in Falkirk

A new exhibition by the Barony Loretto Care Arts Group is now on display at FTH Theatre in Falkirk.

The ‘Seasons’ event, on at FTH Theatre, is the first of its kind for the group which supports people with learning disabilities and mental health issues in Falkirk and Grangemouth.

Various art works including tapestry and photography will be featured in the exhibition which will run until Monday, September 30.

The arts group was recently awarded £3000 National Lottery funding to extend the service for a further year to help support more people in the region. Falkirk Community Schools has also donated £1200 to the arts group.

Emma Thomson, service development lead said: “We are absolutely delighted to receive this grant from the National Lottery Community Fund. It means the world to us and will allow us to keep the weekly art, photography and tapestry group running for a further year.

“Many of the people we work for have learning disabilities or mental health issues. Some people are very socially isolated.

“They live on their own and don’t have any family or friends. They’ve told us that the group gives them the opportunity to meet new people, make friends and has given them a sense of community and belonging.

“The people we work for are so proud and excited to have their art work exhibited for

the very first time at ‘Seasons’ art exhibition. Seeing their work on display to the public helps to make them feel valued and gives them a strong sense of achievement.

“We are very grateful to Falkirk Community Trust and the many local businesses, individuals and organisations who have supported us with donations, raffle prizes and art supplies. They have made the art group’s dream of a public exhibition come true and we hope this will be the first of many exhibitions.”