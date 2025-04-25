Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

As procession convener for Bo’ness Fair Day, Rhys Struthers is a pretty busy man in the lead up to the town’s best day of the year.

However, this year he’s taken on organising another event which he masterminded with Fair Day chairman Frank McGarry’s son, Lewis.

Both keen runners and fair committee members, they hit on the idea of staging a 5K to raise funds for Fair Day – inspired by an event the Friends of Kinneil used to run, prior to the pandemic.

Rhys said: “We thought it would be good to hold a different event to raise funds for the Fair and, as Lewis and I both like running, we hit on organising a 5K.

The foreshore event for the fair on Sunday, May 11, will kick off at 11am.

“The Friends of Kinneil four-mile event prior to the pandemic was really popular but it never returned.

“There are a lot of local runners who might not attend dances or dinners; we thought we could tap in to a different market by offering something more active.

“We’re keeping numbers limited to 200; if it's popular, we’ll make it an annual event with more participants.

“I’m used to organising the procession so this is my first foray into fundraising – I think the procession might be easier!”

The first Fair Day 5K will be held on Sunday, May 11, with registration from 9.30am.

Only walkers and runners who have already signed up will be able to take part so booking in advance is a must at https://tikt.link/bfd5.

Standard entry costs £18, including an event t-shirt which will be distributed in the ordered size following the event. Basic entry is £10, minus the finisher t-shirt.

The 5K will kick off at 11am in the field opposite the car park in Union Street.

Walkers and runners will follow a scenic route along the shore, heading east towards the harbour and wildflower meadow.

The route then heads west along the John Muir Way towards the nature reserve. Participants will loop back around towards Kinneil Halt before the sprint to the finish line where the event started.

Rhys said: “The 5K is open to everyone, although under 12s must be accompanied by an adult.

“People can choose to walk or run the route; each vest will have a tiny chip in the back so runners will know their official time if they’re looking to get a personal best.

“But it’s a fun event so we’re leaving it up to participants whether they want to walk or run the route.”

If the inaugural run is a success, the 5K will become an annual event in the Fair Day fundraising calendar.

The Fair committee has managed to cut its cloth by £10,000 this year but still has to raise £70,000 for the annual Children’s Fair Festival.

Appeals Week is currently underway; Fair donation envelopes were distributed to every home in Bo’ness on Sunday and will be collected today (Friday) and tomorrow by an army of volunteers.

Last year’s appeal made a record-breaking £18,000.

Committee chairman Frank McGarry said: “It’s a voluntary collection; people can give what they want so to raise £18,000 last year was incredible. We can’t thank everyone enough – it’s clear folk in the town still have an appetite to support the Fair.”

A number of local shops are also accepting donation envelopes. To contribute to Appeals Week online visit bit.ly/bonessfairappeal.