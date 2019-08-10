Fingers crossed for US bagpipe band’s Helix show

The forecast for Thursday predicts rain, but with just a little luck a top notch student bagpipes band from the USA will be performing at the Helix for around an hour at lunchtime.

The Saint Anthony’s High School Celtic Friars Bagpipe Band was founded in September 2009, and every year entertains at prestigious events throughout New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.

Over the past six years the band, resplendent in black and gold kilts, has marched in the New York City Saint Patrick Day Parade, many local Long Island Parades and most recently, in the Columbus Day Parade on NYC’s iconic 5th Avenue.

Its accolades include winning the People’s Choice Award at the Hunter Mountain Gaelic Festival.

During their trip to Scotland, led by Donal Buckley, they will play at The Kelpies - weather permitting - from 12.15pm on Thursday, performing a variety of traditional Irish, Scottish and American tunes.