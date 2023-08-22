Organised by the Slamannan Community Hub Working Group, and supported by CVS Falkirk and Foundation Scotland, the event at the village’s community centre is completely free with lots of fun activities and stalls on the day that will appeal to both children and adults.

Among the activities planned for the day include free bike repair from the Bike Shed, a silent disco, and a Tesco artic cab for kids – and adults – to clamber in, plus modified and detailed high performance cars to view, bouncy castles and soft play, face painting, a candy floss machine, and much, much more.

Sharon Mercado, treasurer of the working group, said: “Slamannan is such a special village with a unique history and incredible people. We want to help make it the best for the people here, and the fun day is just one of our plans. There’s so much going on in the area, and the event is our chance to show that.”

The working group would like to thank the local businesses and organisations who are supporting the event and who have donated some fantastic raffle prizes including Slamannan and Limerigg Gala Day; Asda’s local Community Champion; The Lonely Broomstick; St Lawrence Pub; BeBeautiful Beauty by Steph; Brows by Zoe; Sal’s Famous Pizzeria; Renella Hair Salon; Solo Nails and Beauty and Sustrans Scotland.