Fifth Falkirk Science Festival kicks off events programme this weekend

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The festival’s programme kicks off on Friday and runs until May 18 – with plenty of hands on science fun for all ages.

Getting things started on Friday and Saturday is the return of Dynamic Earth’s Planetarium, which will be in the Howgate Shopping Centre, offering the chance to step inside and learn more through its What’s Up and Don’t Panic! programmes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The first family fun day style event of this year’s festival is Innovate, which takes place at Grangemouth’s Zetland Park on Saturday. It’s a chance to have fun creating, building and learning from industry professionals, whilst discovering career paths which are truly innovative.

Emma Dillon (5) making a structure to hold a tennis ball out of straws at last year's Innovate event in Zetland Park, Grangemouth. (Pic: Alan Murray)

A special session on How to Solve a Rubik Cube takes place at Larbert Library on Saturday to help you impress friends and family with your skills. Booking essential.

On Monday, May 6 there’s a chance to Step Back into Science at Kinneil Estate and Museum in Bo’ness. In an area rich with science history, engulf yourself with knowledge on the progression of different inventions which have shaped our world. Learn more about stone masonry, transport, dinosaurs and more.

Falkirk Science Festival is now in its fifth year and features a full programme of events and activities for all ages, which can be found at www.falkirkleisureandculture.org

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad