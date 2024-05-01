Fifth Falkirk Science Festival kicks off events programme this weekend
and live on Freeview channel 276
The festival’s programme kicks off on Friday and runs until May 18 – with plenty of hands on science fun for all ages.
Getting things started on Friday and Saturday is the return of Dynamic Earth’s Planetarium, which will be in the Howgate Shopping Centre, offering the chance to step inside and learn more through its What’s Up and Don’t Panic! programmes.
The first family fun day style event of this year’s festival is Innovate, which takes place at Grangemouth’s Zetland Park on Saturday. It’s a chance to have fun creating, building and learning from industry professionals, whilst discovering career paths which are truly innovative.
A special session on How to Solve a Rubik Cube takes place at Larbert Library on Saturday to help you impress friends and family with your skills. Booking essential.
On Monday, May 6 there’s a chance to Step Back into Science at Kinneil Estate and Museum in Bo’ness. In an area rich with science history, engulf yourself with knowledge on the progression of different inventions which have shaped our world. Learn more about stone masonry, transport, dinosaurs and more.
Falkirk Science Festival is now in its fifth year and features a full programme of events and activities for all ages, which can be found at www.falkirkleisureandculture.org
As well as events for the family, there will also be some aimed at adults delving into the science behind our sense with whisky and chocolate tastings as well as film screenings at the Bo’ness Hippodrome.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.