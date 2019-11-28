Festive weekend ahead at Maggie’s Forth Valley

Maggie’s Forth Valley Centre hosts its big festive events this weekend.

The cancer caring centre in the grounds of Forth Valley Royal Hospital, is throwing its doors open to invite neighbours, shoppers and fun runners to find out more about what they do.

The charity, which provides free practical and emotional support for people living with cancer, hosts its Christmas Fayre on Saturday and Sunday.

From 10am until 2pm everyone is invited along to enjoy the stalls and outside catering.

On Saturday the Caledonia Choir will be providing entertainment.

Santa Claus will be the special visitor on both days, with little ones able to visit him in his grotto.

And on Sunday, the centre will be holding its second Elf Family Fun Run.

It’s a 1.5 mile circuit of Larbert Woods and you can walk, run, jog or skip your way round.

People of all ages are being encouraged to get into the spirit and wear an elf costume.

Registration begins at 10am with the warm up from 10.45am before the fun run gets underway at 11am.

Tickets are £15 per adult and £10 per child, five and under go free and so do dogs!

To book tickets for this event please click on the link visit www.elfrun2019.eventbrite.co.uk.