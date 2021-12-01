Festive storytelling from Santa, Mrs Claus and Falkirk Community Trust

Callendar House's Santa is again reading stories to children online in the run up to Christmas

Falkirk Community Trust will be sharing stories read by the couple in the coming weeks via its Facebook channels.

Last year the online storytelling sessions proved popular with families across the district and further afield as Covid-19 restrictions meant it was not possible to have the usual festive events in Callendar House.

The storytelling begins today (Wednesday) at 6.30pm when Santa will kick off the programme of online events by reading Julia Donaldson’s Stick Man, then on Wednesday, December 8 Mrs Claus will read Julia Donaldson’s The Gruffalo in Scots.

On December 15 Santa will read The Gruffalo’s Child and Mrs Claus will read The Gruffalo’s Wean on December 20, before you can join Santa for the story of The Gruffalo on December 22.

Finally, on Christmas Eve, Santa will be reading The Night Before Christmas.

To find out more visit www.falkirkcommunitytrust.org

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.