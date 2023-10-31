News you can trust since 1845
Festive film favourites hitting the big screen as Christmas drive in movies return to Falkirk Stadium

Festive film favourites are set to be shown on the big screen as a charity Christmas drive-in returns to Falkirk this December.
By Fiona Dobie
Published 31st Oct 2023, 15:51 GMT
Updated 31st Oct 2023, 15:51 GMT
The Christmas drive-in – organised by charity the Catherine McEwan Foundation – is back at The Falkirk Stadium over the weekend of December 15 to 17.

And this year the team are showing eight Christmas films over nine screenings during the three days.

The return of the popular event follows successful Christmas and Hallowe’en drive-ins held by the charity at the home of Falkirk FC in recent years.

    Festive films will be on the big screen for a Christmas drive-in weekend at The Falkirk Stadium in aid of the Catherine McEwan Foundation this December. (Pic: Scott Louden)Festive films will be on the big screen for a Christmas drive-in weekend at The Falkirk Stadium in aid of the Catherine McEwan Foundation this December. (Pic: Scott Louden)
    Festive films will be on the big screen for a Christmas drive-in weekend at The Falkirk Stadium in aid of the Catherine McEwan Foundation this December. (Pic: Scott Louden)

    As well as bringing some seasonal family fun for all to enjoy, the drive-in also aims to raise both money and awareness of the charity, which helps Scots sufferers of Crohn’s and Colitis, including funding research, staff and support workers.

    This year’s line up includes two screenings of Elf – one at 9pm on Friday, December 15 and the second at 6pm the following day.

    Other films being shown include Home Alone at 6pm on the Friday.

    On Saturday, December 16 the screenings are Frozen at noon; Jingle All the Way at 3pm and Bad Santa at 9pm.

    The Sunday bill features Deck the Halls at 3pm; The Grinch at 6pm and Love Actually at 9pm.

    Tickets, priced £29.50 per car (plus booking fee), for all Christmas Drive-in screenings go on sale on Friday, November 3.

    As with the charity’s other fundraisers in the past, refreshments will be provided by Big Feed and there may be a few surprises on the day too.

    To find out more click here.

    To find out more about the charity and its local events visit www.catherinemcewanfoundation.com

