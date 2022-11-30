Carrongrange High School hosts its Christmas market on Thursday, December 1 from 10am to noon. There’s a chance to browse stalls featuring hand crafted goods made by the school’s pupils as well as enjoy a tea, coffee or hot chocolate in the cafe. Entry is £1 which includes entry into a prize draw.

While along the road in Bo’ness on Saturday, December 3, Bo’ness Academy hosts its Christmas fayre.

The event runs from noon to 2.30pm at the Gauze Road school and will offer visitors the chance to buy gifts and pre-loved toys, as well as there being a raffle and tombola.

A number of Christmas fairs and events are taking place locally this weekend.

Next door to the school, in Bo’ness Recreation Centre, a Winter Wonderland event is taking place on Saturday too.

The event runs from noon until 4pm.

Entry and the activities are free. Those who can are urged to bring a donation for the Bo’ness Pantry foodbank.

There will be over 30 stalls, inflatable snowboarding, a giant snow globe, Christmas crafts, a family zone, and Santa.

There will also be £1 ‘everyone’s a winner’ games, a tombola and a raffle.

Forth Valley Sensory Centre hosts its Winter Fayre on Friday, December 2 with stalls – baking, crafts, body shop, candles and more – games, food and a chance to win some fabulous prizes.

The Sensory Singers Choir will be performing at 12.30pm.