Festive family film fun as Christmas drive in returns to Falkirk Stadium

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The festive drive-in movie experience is returning to Falkirk this December.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Family favourite Christmas films are set to be shown on the big screen as a charity drive-in returns to Falkirk Stadium over the weekend of December 13 to 15.

The event, organised by charity the Catherine McEwan Foundation, will see six films shown over nine screenings during the three days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The return of the popular event follows successful Christmas and Hallowe’en themed drive-ins held by the charity at the home of Falkirk FC in recent years.

Festive films will be on the big screen for a Christmas drive-in weekend at The Falkirk Stadium in aid of the Catherine McEwan Foundation. (Pic: Scott Louden)

The event aims to raise awareness of the charity, which helps Scots sufferers of Crohn’s and Colitis including funding research, staff and support workers.

As well as raising the charity’s profile, it helps with their fundraising and brings some festive cheer and family fun to the area.

This year’s line up includes four screenings of Elf – always popular with cinema goers – on Friday, December 13 at 6pm and 9pm; Saturday, December 14 at 3pm and Sunday, December 15 at 6pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other films being shown on the Saturday are The Polar Express at noon, Home Alone at 6pm and The Grinch at 9pm.

On the Sunday, the bill includes Miracle on 34th Street at 3pm and Love Actually at 9pm.

As part of the festive fun there will be a prize for the best elf at each Elf showing over the weekend.

Tickets, priced £29.50 per car (plus booking fee), are now on sale. To find out more and to book click here

To find out more about the charity visit www.catherinemcewanfoundation.com