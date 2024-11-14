Festive family film fun as Christmas drive in returns to Falkirk Stadium
Family favourite Christmas films are set to be shown on the big screen as a charity drive-in returns to Falkirk Stadium over the weekend of December 13 to 15.
The event, organised by charity the Catherine McEwan Foundation, will see six films shown over nine screenings during the three days.
The return of the popular event follows successful Christmas and Hallowe’en themed drive-ins held by the charity at the home of Falkirk FC in recent years.
The event aims to raise awareness of the charity, which helps Scots sufferers of Crohn’s and Colitis including funding research, staff and support workers.
As well as raising the charity’s profile, it helps with their fundraising and brings some festive cheer and family fun to the area.
This year’s line up includes four screenings of Elf – always popular with cinema goers – on Friday, December 13 at 6pm and 9pm; Saturday, December 14 at 3pm and Sunday, December 15 at 6pm.
Other films being shown on the Saturday are The Polar Express at noon, Home Alone at 6pm and The Grinch at 9pm.
On the Sunday, the bill includes Miracle on 34th Street at 3pm and Love Actually at 9pm.
As part of the festive fun there will be a prize for the best elf at each Elf showing over the weekend.
Tickets, priced £29.50 per car (plus booking fee), are now on sale. To find out more and to book click here
To find out more about the charity visit www.catherinemcewanfoundation.com
