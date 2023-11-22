Festive countdown is on as Bo'ness set for big Christmas light switch on

The countdown to Christmas in Bo’ness has begun as the community prepares for its big light switch on event this weekend.

Crowds turned out last year for the town's Christmas light switch on and it's hoped they will do the same for this year's event which takes place in Bo'ness town centre on Saturday. (Pic: Scott Louden)

A day of celebrations has been planned by BUZZness to mark the beginning of the festive season in the town on Saturday, November 25 and everyone is welcome to join in.

The volunteer team at BUZZness have all your festive entertainment covered at the event on Saturday, which runs from 1pm to 7.30pm.

Throughout the afternoon local music acts and community groups will be entertaining the crowds with their talents on stage. There will be stalls to browse, fun fair rides and face painting for the kids, and tasty refreshments of the season to enjoy including mulled wine from the BUZZness bar in Market Square.

There’s also a chance for the family to meet Santa himself in his grotto in Hope Street, as well as ensuring he’ll receive your letter this year by posting it in the special post box on the day.

All the fun kicks off at 1pm around the town centre. Santa will be in his grotto until 4.30pm.

Among the musical acts and community groups lined up to perform are Bo’ness Accordion Band; Aleisha Hardie; Bits n Bobs Live Band; Lauren Christie Dance; Public Nursery Kids; Street Bratz Dancers; Bo’ness Belles and Alan Walker.

Bo’ness Fair Queen Lexi Scotland will do the honours of pushing the button and lighting up the town for Christmas at 5pm.

The entertainment on the stage continues once the lights are on with music from Blackberry Way until 7pm in Market Square.

Billy Horn, chairman of organisers BUZZness, is looking forward to the event and hopes people will come into the town centre and enjoy all that’s on offer.

He said: “The preparations are almost there, we’re just making sure we’re crossing the t’s and dotting the i’s.

"It’s all coming together and we’re looking forward to it. The Fair Queen and the Chief Lady will both be on stage this year for the switch on, pressing the button. Throughout the afternoon we have a full range of entertainment on the stage, kicking off with the Accordion Band. We’ve got quite a lot of local talent on the stage this year.

“It’s going to be good and we hope people will come along and join us.”

The event promises to be a great festive day out for the whole family with something on offer for everyone.