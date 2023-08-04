Ferry Fair committee look forward to the busiest week of the year

At the helm as chairwoman for the first time is former committee member Jane Harkin, who was coaxed out of ‘retirement’ to take the top job.

One of her primary aims since doing so has been raising funds for the town’s annual celebratory week, which costs £27,000 to stage.

A fundraising afternoon tea, the annual Jim Liddell Memorial Dinner, bucket collections in Tesco and generous donations from the community and local businesses all helped to amass the necessary funds.

Burryman will ward off evil spirits next Friday, ahead of Fair Day on Saturday. (Pic: Alistair Pryde)

Jane said: “We'd like to thank everyone who has supported our fundraising this year; we couldn’t do what we do without support from the community, generous local businesses and the volunteers who muck in to lend a hand in Fair week.”

Final preparations are now being made, with everything falling into place for a host of events next week.

And Jane is keeping a very close eye on the weather forecast too.

She added: “After last month’s weather, we’re hoping the sun will make a re-appearance this month or at least stay dry for us!

"We want it to be a good week as we’ve lined up some great events with something for everyone to enjoy. We’ll just have to keep our fingers crossed as the weather is the one thing we can’t control.”

A packed programme of events has been lined up for Ferry Fair week.

It kicks off on Sunday at 11am with the adult football tournament at the sports and community hub. This will be followed by a teddy bear's picnic at 12.30pm in Hawthornbank Walled Garden, an outdoor ecumenical service in the rose garden next to Rosebery Hall at 3pm and Ferry Talented at 6pm, back in the walled garden. This event is for children to show off their talents; there is still time to take part by emailing [email protected].

On Monday, the junior five-a-side contest will be held at 6pm at the sports hub. And at 5pm on Tuesday, a new event, organised by Scotts Bar at Port Edgar Marina, will see a host of family activities take place, with VIP guests promised too!

The family fun night will be held on Wednesday from 6pm at the sports hub, followed by a race night on Thursday from 7pm in Burgess Park with children’s and adult races, a tug-o-war contest, inflatables, robot wars, alpacas and owl magic all adding to the fun.

On Friday, the Burryman will tour the town to ward off evil spirits, kicking off at the Stag Head Hotel at 8.45am. (Full route on Fair’s Facebook page on the day).

And the High Street will be a hive of activity from 6.30pm for the fancy dress, dog show, boundary and wheelbarrow races, culminating with the Bellstane Walk at 8.30pm.