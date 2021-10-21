Family fun for Hallowe'en at Falkirk district libraries

The Falkirk libraries team have been busy coming up with some ghoulishly fun activities for families to enjoy.

Some (Not so) Spooky Stories will be heard at Larbert Library on Wednesday, October 27 (10.30am) and at both Denny and Larbert libraries on Friday, October 29 (3.30pm).

The team are inviting families to gather round for this story telling session where they promise it will be more silly than scary.

There's plenty of spooky fun to be had at libraries across the Falkirk district.

Enjoy some of the most engaging storybooks and pop up books around, along with some extra fun.

Those attending the free session, which is suitable for those aged three and over, are also invited to come along dressed up for the occasion.

Numbers for the session are limited and must be booked online in advance by searching for Falkirk Community Trust Libraries on Eventbrite.

But that’s not all the Halloween fun planned for the region’s libraries this year.

There will be some creepy crafty fun taking place at Bo’ness, Denny and Meadowbank libraries on Saturday, October 30.

Get together and make something spook-tacular to take home, with those attending encouraged to get into the Hallowe’en spirit and dress up.

Crafts will be given out in packs to prevent the need for sharing materials.

These sessions start at 11am and are £2 per child (accompanying adults go free), and again numbers are restricted.

To book one of these call the library bookings team on 01324 506850.

