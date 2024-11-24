Families can meet Santa when Roots Foodbank's mobile grotto visits Banknock, Denny and Bonnybridge

The Roots Mobile Grotto is going back on the road next week. (Pic: Michael Gillen)

Santa and his grotto will be visiting some local communities in the coming days thanks to the team at Roots Foodbank.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Bonnybridge-based charity are preparing to get back on the road for 2024 with their mobile grotto, offering local families the chance to visit the big man in the run up to Christmas for free.

Each year the team from the foodbank have been giving back to the communities who show their support for the charity by running their grotto events from their trailer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The grotto will park up in various locations in Bonnybridge, Banknock and Denny on certain days in December when everyone is welcome to pop along and meet Santa.

Every child visiting will receive a gift from Santa and parents and carers are advised to let the team know if their child has any allergies.

This year, the Roots mobile grotto will be at the following locations: Tuesday, December 3 – Hollandbush Park, Banknock (The Ashy) from 5.30pm to 6.30pm; Wednesday, December 4 – Nethermains Primary School, Denny from 5pm to 7pm; Thursday, December 5 – Antonine Primary School, Bonnybridge from 5.30pm to 6.30pm and Friday, December 6 – Bonnybridge Primary School, Bonnybridge from 5.30pm to 6.30pm.

On the night the team are at Nethermains Primary, the school is hosting its Christmas fayre so why not pop in.

For more information visit the Roots Foodbank Facebook page.