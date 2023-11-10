Falkirk's WonderWorld soft play launches festive Elf Experience for youngsters

A Falkirk soft play centre is launching its Elf Experience in the countdown to Christmas.

Join the elves and Theatre School of Scotland for a magical festive fun filled time at WonderWorld in December. (Pic: WonderWorld)

WonderWorld in the town’s Castlelaurie Industrial Estate is offering families the chance to get into the festive spirit with The Elf Experience where memories are made, hearts warmed and the spirit of Christmas shines as brightly as Rudolph’s nose.

With enchanting activities for children of all ages – and the young at heart – there will also be a live performance by the Theatre School of Scotland.

WonderWorld’s friendly, festive elves will be on hand to welcome visitors with open arms and there’s a special gift for every little elf in attendance from Santa’s workshop.

Send your wish list to the North Pole with the Letter to Santa station, let the kids unleash their inner artist at the arts and crafts station and let them burn off some energy in the play frame.

Reece Donnelly, from Theatre School of Scotland, said: “We are delighted to be working with WonderWorld this Christmas. There is so much synergy between the brands and I think every Theatre School of Scotland child has had fun in their venues at one point, so it seems proper full circle to be now creating a Christmas show with them. The show will be festive, fun and filled with lots of laughs.”

Performances run at the venue from Saturday, December 2 through to Sunday, December 17 with both morning and afternoon sessions.