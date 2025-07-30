Falkirk's Helix Park to host Wee Green Gathering sustainability event

The Helix Park will host Falkirk’s Wee Green Gathering on Saturday.

The fun-filled sustainability day has been organised by Falkirk Council and will feature stalls, workshops, treasure hunts, bike rides and more.

Sustainability groups from across the local area will be in attendance offering plenty for the whole family to get involved in – whatever their age.

Among the activities planned are pond dipping, led bike rides, treasure hunts, energy bike and games galore.

Helix Park will host the Wee Green Gathering this weekend. (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

There will be representatives from organisations including Falkirk Council’s climate change, waste, Take the Right Route, flooding and biodiversity teams; Forth Environment Links; Friends of the Earth Falkirk; Climate Forth; Blooming Bairns; Scottish Wildlife Trust; Home Energy Scotland; Cycling Without Age; NHS Forth Valley and Scottish Canals.

Organisers are encouraging people to attend by sustainable transport means whether that’s on foot, by bike, on public transport or by car pooling.

The Wee Green Gathering runs at the Helix Park from 12 noon to 4pm on Saturday, August 2.

For more information on the day’s events visit https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/falkirks-wee-green-gathering-tickets-1437547155239