Falkirk's Helix Park set to host Dog Show and Horse Show
The local park will host a dog show on Saturday, August 16 and a horse show on Sunday, August 17.
Saturday’s event, which runs from 10am until 4pm, will feature a dog companion show, market stalls, street food and kids’ rides.
The dog show, which is open to all, will be judged by Laura Miller.
On Sunday there will be Clydesdale horse demos alongside the market stalls, street food and rides.
Police Scotland are also set to attend with some of their animals over the course of the two days.
Entry both days if free, but the events will be supporting Strathcarron Hospice.
The events are being run by SHS Events in conjunction with Falkirk Culture and Leisure and will take place on the Great Lawn at the Helix.
For more information visit shsevents.co.uk