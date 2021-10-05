Falkirk Whisky Social returning to new venue in 2021

The Drinks Social Company has confirmed the Falkirk Whisky Social will go ahead this year after being postponed in 2020 due to Covid.

The sell-out event will take place at a brand-new venue when Falkirk Town Hall hosts the gathering on November 6.

Organisers have changed the setting from Dobbie Hall in Larbert due to fixture clashes.

The Falkirk Whisky Social event is moving from the Dobbie Hall to Falkirk Town Hall in 2021. Contributed.

The event will feature some of the finest whiskies from the top distilleries in Scotland and around the globe.

Those who attend will get the opportunity to sample a wide range of different drams and learn about the unique flavour profiles and distillation methods of each whisky, as well as its rich history.

There will also be the chance to buy individual bottles.

Those who purchase VIP tickets will be able to attend ever-popular masterclasses and enjoy an intimate and in-depth tasting session with whisky experts.

Each masterclass lasts 40 minutes and allows guests to discover the secrets that go into creating an iconic dram.

Andy Ure, Drinks Social Company founder, said: “We couldn’t be happier that the Falkirk Whisky Social has returned for 2021.

“After a difficult 18 months, we are looking forward to be putting on a showcase of some of the finest whiskies available once again.

“A massive thank you to everyone who has supported and stuck by us during this difficult times. We can’t wait to repay your faith in us!”

Tickets are on sale now via https://fusiontickets.co.uk/events/whisky-social/ and https://www.facebook.com/Thedrinkssocialco.

