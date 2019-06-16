Falkirk Wheel set for summer ‘paint wars’ Revolution

Visitors to the Falkirk Wheel on Saturday, June 29, will get the chance to paint each other red, blue, green and orange in the attraction’s first-ever colour fight.

Now in its third year, Revolution Festival promises to bring exciting new elements to the popular annual family day out. Expect acrobatic antics from The Showman Circus and the chance to walk on water in the Wheel’s zorbs.

Visitors can also explore the history of the Union Canal by boot, bike or boat, set off on a Segway safari, take a turn on the Wheel, or just dance the day away with live entertainment.

Revolution Festival will welcome the Icon Tribe and the Genius Tribe to a head to head, family-friendly explosion of colour at 3.15pm.

There’s also a junior paint fight for children and toddlers in an under-six paint fight taking place at 2.15pm.

The “ammunition” is non-toxic, but people are advised to wear old clothes - and for obvious safety reasons will be told not to throw paint at eyes and mouths.

For food and refreshments there will be be stone-baked pizza, artisan ice cream from Falkirk parlour the Milk Barn, sweet and savoury treats in the Wheel’s café, as well as the outdoor pizza oven and airstream.

Scottish Canals chief executive Catherine Topley said: “We’re always looking for new ways to celebrate the amazing assets that we have here at Scottish Canals, ensuring the public have access to the locations and of course having fun along the way.

“The colour fight is yet another aspect which we are able to bring some adventure and family friendly fun to The Falkirk Wheel and we look forward to welcoming everyone to our colour extravaganza.

“As a parent with young children, I can recommend these family friendly events, and I’d encourage everyone to come along and experience the activities on site and of course the world’s only rotating boat lift.”

Revolution Festival, running from 10am to 5pm, will also see the return of Lock’n’Paddle following last year’s record number of vessels on The Falkirk Wheel at one time, with

Canoeists, kayakers, and stand-up-paddlers get the rare chance to take a spin on the wheel in their man powered boats.

Tickets for the paint fight and further details for the Revolution Festival and Lock & Paddle can be found on the Scottish Canals website and on The Falkirk Wheel’s Facebook page.