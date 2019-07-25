Falkirk venue to host Star Wars-themed murder mystery event

A Star Wars-themed murder mystery event is on its way to Falkirk.

The interactive Space Fights game will challenge participants to prove their worth as a detective by solving a heinous killing.

In a galaxy quite far off, when a revered master turns up dead it’s up to the players to figure out who has turned to the dark side.

Participants will watch events unfold and then interrogate each subject in turn as part of a team or on their own.

Tickets cost £12 and can be bought by calling 01324 506850 or by searching ‘Murder Mystery’ on www.falkirkcommunitytrust.org.