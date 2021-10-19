Falkirk town centre hosting day of free fun-filled Halloween activities
Families are being invited to attend a day of free Halloween fun in Falkirk town centre.
A series of spook-tacular activities suitable for all ages will take place on Saturday, October 30.
First up, Falkirk Delivers, the town’s Business Improvement District (BID), has arranged for a Halloween globe to pay the High Street a visit, presenting visitors with a perfect photo opportunity near The Steeple.
Elsewhere, Creation Station will host a Halloween-themed slime workshop in the unit next to Bodycare in The Howgate Shopping Centre.
The shop will host four sessions throughout the day and pre-booking is essential to avoid missing out.
Click here to book a space for free.
Visitors can also pick up a Halloween hunt form from the Help Desk in The Howgate to help them find the spooky pictures hiding in the shop windows inside the centre.
In return, participants will be rewarded with a sweet treat.