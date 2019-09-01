Falkirk supermarket offers free space for clubs

Morrisons Falkirk is offering free meeting spaces to local groups such as new parents, charities, clubs and gamers.

They can book tables which can seat up to 20 people through the Morrisons Falkirk’s Community Champion.

The firm says the scheme is designed to help community groups deal with the increasing cost of booking meeting spaces in local centres, after its research revealed some typically spend up to £20 an hour on meet up spaces.

Helen Tordoff, head of cafes at Morrisons, said: “We’ve seen more groups use our café spaces as meet up areas so we’re delighted to formalise the offering and make it even easier for local communities to come together over a cup of tea and great food.”

Rachel Taylor, member of Horsforth Craft Group, said “Some community centres can be tricky to book as costs can be quite high and there is limited availability.

“Our local Morrisons café is perfect as it is free to book and there’s always good food and drink available.

“We meet there regularly to create our craft masterpieces and would encourage any other clubs to consider Morrisons as an affordable and pleasant place to meet.”

Meet up areas will be available in Morrisons Falkirk’s café between 9am until 11 am and 2pm until café closing every weekday.

Bookings are first come-first serve, and are arranged by emailing the Morrisons Community Champion.

For more information visit: www.morrisons.com.