Falkirk Stadium to host Big Bike Revival event this weekend

A Big Bike Revival event is taking place in Falkirk this weekend.

The Get Out Get Active-led session, which runs on Sunday (10am-2pm) at The Falkirk Stadium, is open to all ages and abilities.

Guests will get free goodie bags on arrival and will be able to try out solo and adaptive bikes, join a led ride, visit a Dr Bike workshop and enjoy a pump track.

As well as children’s and adult bikes, there will also be tandems, side-by-side tandems, trikes, recumbents, hand crank and wheelchair bicycles.

Email goga@fvds.org.uk for more information.