Falkirk Stadium facility signs up to Chatty Café Scheme to help reduce social isolation

The Westfield Café is now part of the Chatty Café Scheme, which encourages people to get out and about and talk to one another.

To make this easier, a designated Chatter and Natter table will be provided so customers who are happy to speak to other customers can sit and have a conversation.

A spokeswoman for The Falkirk Stadium said: “We all know that a wee blether together will always lift spirits and is good for our mental health and well-being.

The Westfield Café at The Falkirk Stadium has signed up to become part of the Chatty Café Scheme. Contributed.

“So, if you are in the mood for a chat, look out for the Chatter and Natter table where customers who are happy to have a chat with others can sit.

“Our designated Chatter & Natter table is available Monday to Fri from 9.30-11.30am.

“Anyone can sit at a Chatter & Natter table. You don’t have to be by yourself, all you need to be is in the mood for a good old chin wag.

“And, if you fancy staying for another coffee, we have a £1 refill offer on selected drinks, so you can natter on for that little bit longer.

“It’s good to talk and talk and talk…”

The Westfield Café is open Monday to Friday, (9am-3pm).

To make a booking, call 01324 618740 or email [email protected]

For more information or to become a Chatty Café Scheme local volunteer, visit www.thechattycafescheme.co.uk or send an email to [email protected]

