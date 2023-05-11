News you can trust since 1845
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Catherine Tate will announce UK Eurovision points on Saturday
Stephen Tompkinson found not guilty of causing grievous bodily harm
Duchess of Edinburgh’s prayers for woman hurt in royal escort crash
Adam Price quits as Plaid Cymru leader after report
Train operator to be brought under government control
Key takes from Donald Trump’s controversial CNN interview

Falkirk shopping centre set to host a comic and toy market for comic fans and families

A comic and toy market returns to Falkirk this weekend.

By Fiona Dobie
Published 11th May 2023, 12:24 BST- 1 min read

Following the success of its event in the Howgate Shopping Centre earlier this year, the Big Glasgow Comic Page (BGCP) is back in the centre on Saturday, May 13. The market is free and visitors can expect traders to be selling comic books, action figures, trading cards, t-shirts, art and much more.

The comic and toy market runs from 10am to 4pm and will celebrate comics, fantasy and cosplay. It promises to be a great day out for families. Fans of all things comic related are in for a treat and will not want to miss out.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

BGCP hosts events in other towns around Scotland throughout the year which always prove popular with comic fans. They held their first market in Falkirk in March. For more information visit the BGCP page on Facebook.

The comic and toy market is coming to The Howgate this Saturday.The comic and toy market is coming to The Howgate this Saturday.
The comic and toy market is coming to The Howgate this Saturday.
Related topics:FalkirkScotlandFacebook