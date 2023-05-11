Falkirk shopping centre set to host a comic and toy market for comic fans and families

Following the success of its event in the Howgate Shopping Centre earlier this year, the Big Glasgow Comic Page (BGCP) is back in the centre on Saturday, May 13. The market is free and visitors can expect traders to be selling comic books, action figures, trading cards, t-shirts, art and much more.

The comic and toy market runs from 10am to 4pm and will celebrate comics, fantasy and cosplay. It promises to be a great day out for families. Fans of all things comic related are in for a treat and will not want to miss out.

BGCP hosts events in other towns around Scotland throughout the year which always prove popular with comic fans. They held their first market in Falkirk in March. For more information visit the BGCP page on Facebook.