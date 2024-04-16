Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Now in its fifth year, the festival is growing rapidly and attracting some of Scotland’s top scientists, researchers and industry leaders.

This year’s events run from May 4 to 18 at locations across the district – and there promises to be some brilliant, informative science fun.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It promises some great opportunities for the whole family to get hands on with science and is definitely not to be missed.

Falkirk Science Festival is set to return in 2024 for its fifth year. (Pic: Scott Louden)

And following the successful introduction of a neuroscience brand last year, the team have lined up more events allowing you to delve into the science behind our senses with the science of tasting whisky and chocolate, and understanding more about how to keep our brains healthy throughout our lives.

Three free family fun day events are planned at parks across the district on the three Saturdays the festival is running.

STEM@The Helix is back once again on Saturday, May 11 when the whole family can take part in interactive workshops, witness mind boggling experiments and spark revolutionary insights inside the STEM marquees on the Great Lawn.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Innovate at Zetland Park in Grangemouth is one of the events kicking off the festival on Saturday May 4. It’s a chance to have fun creating, building and learning from industry professionals, whilst discovering career paths which are truly innovative.

STEM@The Helix is returning offering everyone the chance to have fun with science like Max, from Brightons, at last year's event. (Pic: Scott Louden)

And Muiravonside Country Park hosts the third family fun day on Saturday, May 18 when Wild Science is back. Get closer to nature and join the Park Rangers for a variety of exciting activities learning about our wild world.

Other highlights include the return of Dynamic Earth’s Planetarium to the Howgate Shopping Centre on Friday, May 3 and Saturday, May 4 featuring programmes What’s Up and Don’t Panic! and a special session on How to Solve a Rubik Cube at Larbert Library on May 4 (booking required) which will help you impress friends and family with your skills.

There’s a chance to Step Back into Science at Kinneil Estate and Museum in Bo’ness on Monday, May 6. In an area rich with science history, engulf yourself with knowledge on the progression of different inventions which have shaped our world. Learn more about stone masonry, transport, dinosaurs and more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Sensory in Science event will take place at the Mariner Centre Soft Play on Monday, May 13 at 4.30pm, during the centre’s ASN sessions. Experts in the sensory field will host a talk with a Q&A, while there will be fun interactive sensory activities for the children.

Dynamic Earth's portable planetarium will be back in the Howgate Shopping Centre. (Pic: Michael Gillen)

The Hippodrome in Bo’ness will be hosting some special film screenings over the festival period, including Sister Act (PG) with a pre-show singing workshop; Chocolat with a chocolate tasting; and ‘The Ice Mile’ and ‘Younger – Looking Forward to Getting Older’ with Q&A sessions afterwards with the filmmakers.

As part of their Borrow A Researcher partnership, Heriot-Watt University, will bring a session on Brain Health in Adults to Meadowbank Library; while a Women in Science event at The Helix Visitor Centre will see a panel of women from some of the world’s biggest companies including Dell and Ineos provide an insight into the STEM community.