Falkirk Science Festival set to return in 2022

The programme of events, running from May 7 to 21, provide a great opportunity for young scientists to explore all things STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics).

Organised by Falkirk Leisure and Culture, events take place at venues across the district.

There’s everything for 2022 from magical baking and rocket making to pond dipping.

The Helix will host a number of events as part of this year's Falkirk Science Festival.

One highlight of this year’s festival is the return of STEM at the Helix on Saturday, May 14.

It’s the event that started Falkirk Science Festival.

The fun family friendly day offers the chance to make a rocket with Eureka, programme a robot with Morgan Stanley, watch amazing Women in Science and learn how music affects our brains with Science Ceilidh.

Representatives from the Institute of Physics, Zoolab, Froglife, the University of Edinburgh and Light Lab projects will also be on hand with science fun.

Budding bakers can also take part in The Great Falkirk Bake Off by baking a showstopper cake inspired by their favourite STEM invention in Falkirk, feat of engineering or scientific achievement locally.

Other events planned over the course of the festival include pond dipping and mini beast hunting at the Helix; Innovate – a one stop science day – at Zetland Park and fun with the team from Dynamic Earth Planetarium at Callendar Square Atrium and Denny and Meadowbank Libraries.

Grangemouth Library will also host Wilbert the Whale from Science Ceilidh.

And there’s also a variety of workshops taking place online too.

This year’s festival will see participants going wild at Muiravonside Country Park on Saturday, May 21 with WILD SCIENCE.

Among the day’s activities families can join Totally Wild UK for some foraging and outdoor cooking session; go pond dipping with Frog Life; carve soap with Historic Environment Scotland and find out what birds live in the ancient woodland with the RSPB.