Falkirk Science Festival: Innovate!, photography, astronomy and yoga kick off fortnight of fun

A fortnight of science fun for all kicks off this weekend as Falkirk Science Festival returns for 2025.

And everyone is invited to join in with the learning across the district.

The INNOVATE! event returns to Grangemouth’s Zetland Park on Saturday as one of the first events of this year’s festival programme.

The free event offers hands-on learning, creativity and innovation led by industry experts for the whole family to enjoy. It’s a chance to explore cutting-edge career opportunities and unleash your potential in a truly inspiring environment.

Innovate! returns for the 2025 Falkirk Science Festival. Find out more about the science all around us, like these visitors to last year's event in Grangemouth. (Pic: Mark Ferguson)

The event, which starts at 11am, promises a great day out – and is one of four popular science fun days running across the festival.

Other events taking part on the first weekend of this year’s festival include a chance to learn more about photography with local photographer Thomas Lamont – aka The Kilted Photographer. He’ll be hosting a session on How Does Your Camera Work? in Grangemouth Library on Saturday (1pm, booking required) before venturing out for photo safari events on Sunday at Muiravonside Country Park (10am, booking required) and The Helix (2pm, booking required).

But if something more relaxing is your thing, then why not join Hatha Yoga practitioner Susan Ross for a gentle morning of guided meditation, gentle yoga and relaxation in Muiravonside Country Park on Sunday at 11am. Suitable for ages 12+ but all under 18s must be accompanied by an adult. Booking required.

And on Sunday evening (8pm), there’s a chance to learn more about the night sky with a special event from the Association of Falkirk Astronomers.

An indoor presentation will be followed (weather permitting!) by some outdoor observations of the stars in Muiravonside Country Park. This event is recommended for ages 10+ and all children must be accompanied by an adult. Booking required.

The science-themed fun continues on the Bank Holiday Monday (May 5) with a special Step Back into Science event at Kinneil Estate in Bo’ness.

Journey through time, exploring groundbreaking discoveries, legendary scientists and the innovations that shaped our world.

This free event, which runs from 11am to 3pm, is perfect for curious minds of all ages to see how science has evolved and where it’s headed next.

The interactive event brings science history to life with hands-on experiments, engaging talks and immersive exhibits. Explore everything from ancient alchemy to modern breakthroughs.

Falkirk Science Festival runs from May 3 to 17 with a programme of events across the Falkirk district.

The events include family friendly hands-on sessions, talks, films and workshops.

To find out more including booking and ticket information visit www.falkirkleisureandculture.org