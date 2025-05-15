Falkirk Science Festival: Get up close to nature with Wild Science at Muiravonside

Muiravonside Country Park is the venue for the final event of this year’s Falkirk Science Festival on Saturday.

Wild Science will run from 11am to 3pm with everyone welcome to head along and get closer to nature.

A whole host of family friendly activities will be running with something for everyone to enjoy.

There’s a chance to meet the Muiravonside and Falkirk Explored rangers with sessions including a chance to discover the world of marvellous moths (11am to noon); drop-in pond dipping (1pm to 2.30pm); river dipping with Slamannan Angling & Protective Association (11.30am to 12.30pm) and nature themed crafts (11am to 3pm).

Pond dipping is among the activities taking place at the free Wild Science event at Muiravonside Country Park this weekend. (Pic: Muiravonside Country Park)

There will also be stilt walking performances from 11.15am to noon and from 1pm to 1.45pm.

Visitors will also be able to visit a range of stalls offering interactive activities.

Among them find out what it takes to be a zookeeper and test your animal knowledge with the team from Edinburgh Zoo; enjoy nature-themed Lego building with Bonnie Bricks and join Light Lab Project to discover the science of light, making and experimenting with mirrors and kaleidoscopes.

There’s also an opportunity to learn about the life of an ecologist, the work of the RSPB and discover more about the fish and other creatures that live in the River Avon.

There will also be a chance to learn more about marvellous moths with the Muiravonside rangers. (Pic: Muiravonside Country Park)

The Muiravonside Community Growing Area will be open to the public (10am to 2pm) to allow visitors a behind-the-scenes glimpse at the allotments.

The event is free and is the last family fun event of the Falkirk Science Festival 2025.

The festival has been running since May 3 and has offered many opportunities for people to find out more about science through a programme of events and talks.

For more information visit falkirkleisureandculture.org