Falkirk Science Festival: Day of Wild Science planned for Muiravonside

It’s time to go WILD with science at Muiravonside Country Park on Saturday.

The event, which runs from 11am to 3pm, offers visitors the chance to carve soap with Historic Environment Scotland, find out what birds live in the ancient woodland with the RSPB and try out a number of hands-on workshops with Light Lab Explorer including UV drawings with ultra-violet torches.

There’s also the chance for those aged seven and above to join Totally Wild UK for some foraging and an outdoor cooking session at 11am or 1.30pm.

Wild Science takes place at Muiravonside Country Park this Saturday, May 21.

And Frog Life will be doing some pond dipping at 11am, 12.30pm and 2pm.

The foraging and pond dipping sessions must be booked in advance by clicking here.