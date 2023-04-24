This year’s events run from May 12 to 27 at locations across the district.

Now in its fourth year, the festival is growing rapidly and attracting some of Scotland’s top scientists, researchers and industry leaders.

It promises some great opportunities for the whole family to get hands on with science and is definitely not to be missed.

The family-friendly [email protected] Helix event will return next month as part of the Falkirk Science Festival. (Pic: Scott Louden)

The festival’s new neuroscience strand will see people delve into the science behind our senses, most notably the science of tasting our favourite wines, whisky and chocolate and understanding more about how to keep our brains healthy throughout our lives.

The Helix Visitor Centre will be hosting the Royal Society of Edinburgh’s Women in Science Scotland exhibition, celebrating 26 exceptional female scientists. It’s a chance to discover the incredible stories of women in STEM in Scotland.

Other highlights include the return of [email protected] Helix on Saturday, May 20 when more than 30 STEM industry leaders and performers will be attending the family friendly event. Visitors can take part in interactive workshops and watch mind boggling experiments including performances from ThinkScience and Eureka, and activities from Zoolab, the University of Edinburgh and the National Robotorium.

There’s also Innovate at Zetland Park in Grangemouth which this year has a focus on engineering on Saturday, May 13.

There will be plenty of opportunities for people to get hands on with science like Jack and Abby from Reddingmuirhead during last year's festival. (Pic: Scott Louden)

For the adults, there’s a chance to discover more about The Science of Whisky with Billy Walker, master blender, at Behind the Wall on Wednesday, May 17.

The Hippodrome in Bo’ness will be screening some science related films, while there’s an opportunity to get closer to nature at Muiravonside Park with events including pond dipping, a badger watch, mini beasts and family foraging with The Little Foragers Kitchen.

Local libraries will also be getting in on the science action with some hosting ‘Borrow a Researcher’ sessions in conjunction with Heriot Watt University and covering subjects such as space and robots.

To find out details about all the events taking place during Falkirk Science Festival, including booking details and any ticket prices visit www.falkirkleisureandculture.org