Falkirk’s new festival aims to prove science is fun

A murder mystery in ancient times and virtual reality inside one of the Kelpies are among the highlights of a brand new Falkirk Science Festival starting next weekend.

Run by Falkirk Community Trust, the programme opens on May 11 in Grangemouth’s Zetland Park with more than 50 hands-on activities for children and families.

Iconic thrillers to be screened at the Hippodrome in Bo’ness will also feature.

Then on May 18 STEM@TheHelix - stands for science, technology, engineering and technology - festival-goers are promised amazing optical illusions and live science shows from the team at THINKscience and “kids TV’s most extreme, fun scientist” Dr Bunhead from Brainiac.

The festival will finish in Muiravonside Park with a Science Gala Day on May 26, where families can make rivers flow, learn to carve stones, and build a bug hotel (with a special appearance from the Light Lab project).

Working in partnership with Forth Valley College, Graeme High School, and Developing the Young Workforce, the festival will also engage S1 pupils from in a STEM activity day which includes activities involving industry partners.

Light Lab Project, with support from the MacRobert Trust, will also be delivering Falkirk Light Science Week, a series of workshops for primary schools across Falkirk aiming to teach children all about the science of light.

Maureen Campbell, chief executive of Falkirk Community Trust said: “We are delighted to be able to deliver the Falkirk Science Festival alongside our supporting partners and the Scottish Government with their STEM Education and Training Strategy.

“The local engagement with school children across the Forth Valley is fantastic, and it’s great to see kids learning about science in a fun and creative way.

“We anticipate the festival turning into an annual tradition within the community, offering two weeks of entertaining education for all”. `

Science Minister Richard Lochhead said: “Falkirk Science Festival offers everyone in the community the opportunity to discover and become enthused by Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths (STEM) subjects.

“I welcome the valuable contribution that the festival is making through its inclusive programme of fun activities, hands-on workshops, interactive experiments, talks and screenings, all of which make science and innovation

accessible”.

For details of events, visit www.thehelix.co.uk.