Falkirk’s first ever Vibration Festival - all you need to know

Excitement is building for Falkirk’s first ever Vibration Festival which takes place on Saturday at Callendar Park.

Gates open at 12pm, with the first acts taking to the stage just after.

Welsh rock band Feeder, the main headliners, aren’t on until 9.30pm but there are plenty other top singers and bands on throughout the day to keep revellers entertained including Scottish singer and former winner of The Voice Stevie McCrorie who will perform at 4pm.

Fans of London electronic outfit Alabama 3, most well known for The Soprano’s theme tune, will be pleased to hear the band will still be filling their 6.30pm slot despite the sudden death of their frontman, Jake Black, who is originally from Glasgow who sadly passed away on Tuesday.

The remaining members issued a statement saying that although they are “heartbroken at the loss of their friend, comrade and spiritual teacher” they are determined to fulfil their commitment to play at Vibration Festival to honour Jake’s Scottish roots.

Nineties favourites The Coral, famous for hits such as In The Morning and Dreaming of You will perform at 8pm.

Meanwhile, Chris Helme, who first rose to fame as the front man of John Squire’s post-Stone Roses band The Sea Horses will perform on Stage Two at 8.45pm.

There are also a number of popular bands playing throughout the day including Falkirk-based bands Primes and The Patryns and tribute act Ocean Colour Scheme to name just a few.

The festival box office is open from 9.30am on Saturday and extra tickets can be purchased here on the day if there are still some available.

Parking is on a first come first served basis and festival-goers are encouraged to use public transport where possible.

There will however be a pick up and drop off facility on the grounds and priority parking for those with mobility problems close to the festival site.

Those who have purchased VIP parking should just show their tickets.

The bars and merchandise stall at Vibration Festival 2019 will operate using a token system. These can be purchased and then exchanged for drinks at any of the bars or merchandise at any of the official stalls on the day.

There is a wide range of entertainment and activities for children at Vibration Festival including Zoolab, Kids Town, fairground rides, facepainting, music workshops, street performers, magicians and a silent disco.

There will also be sweet stalls and for the adults there will be pizza by Dough Man’s Land and other food and drink outlets including M&G’s Fish and Chips, Fallen Tree Coffee Truck, Lebanese Street Food Truck, Edin-Burgers, Dog n Bon, The Sly Fox, Moskito Spanish bites and Rolly’s Ice Cream and Asher’s Ice Cream.

Falkirk beauty shop Kiki Chic will also be there on day for festival-goers who wish to glam themselves up with hair and make up.

Fesival organisers, brothers Andy and David Ure, who are both originally from Polmont said they hope as many people turn out to support the event as possible.

“We have lots of Falkirk bands and businesses involved because we want this to be an event that benefits the town,” said Andy.

David added: “The focus of Vibration Festival is on great live music, but there is a full day of entertainment lined up, for all tastes. We have five children between us and wanted to put a strong focus on family.

“We hope that lots of youngsters will be introduced to their first festival experience at Vibration Festival.”

For further details on Vibration visit www.vibrationfestival.co.uk