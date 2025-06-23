Falkirk Rugby Club raise a glass as they host beer festival

Lovers of craft breweries will be heading to Falkirk this weekend.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As the temperatures rise what better way to cool down than with a cool glass of beer – and the organisers of Saturday’s Falkirk Rugby Club Beer Festival hope that lots of people turn out to support them.

They’ll be turning the spotlight on Scottish craft brewers on June 28 from noon to 10pm in their Sunnyside clubhouse.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The festival is welcoming back four favourite craft brewers: Not That California Brewing Company – Falkirk microbrewery that blends Scottish malts and water with Czech noble hops to produce beers including Black Hole, Amber Herd and Kazmarillo;

The beer festival takes place this weekend. Pic: Getty Images

SLOPEmeisteR – the microbrewery in Airth has produced innovative limited-edition flavours like Candi-O! orange milkshake IPA, El Dorado Gold tropical IPA and Big Juicy Fruity doublehopped NEIPA;

Two Towns Down – cutting edge beers that draw inspiration from classic brewing philosophies, the paisley clad products include Dancing In The Dark stout, Not Nineteen Forever IPA and Belter lager;

Winton Brewery – this award-winning East Lothian brewery’s beers are known for their tongue in cheek monikers like Peelywally IPA, Mon Then! NEIPA and Och Aye dark mild.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Beer lovers will also be entertained with live music from singer and guitarist Robbie Wisniewski with anopen mic session for those who want to give everyone a tune.

Tickets are £12 per person plus booking fee which includes a festival glass, first drink and event programme, and will raise funds for the club to support access to rugby for all age groups. There will also be craft ciders, prosecco and a cocktail bar with street food and bar snacks available to soak up the refreshments.

For tickets visit here or search Falkirk Beer Festival on Eventbrite. Strictly over 18s.