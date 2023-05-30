Following their production of Mr Stink at The Helix last summer, Heartbreak Productions are back with an outdoor performance of another David Walliams' tale, Bad Dad. Pic: David Fawbert.

Callendar Park and The Helix will both stage theatrical performances by Heartbreak Productions over the coming months.

The great lawn at The Helix will be the venue for the company’s performance of Bad Dad by David Walliams on Tuesday, June 23 at 6.30pm, while Callendar Park will host an adaptation of Jane Austin’s Sense and Sensibility on Tuesday, July 4 at 6.30pm.

The open air adaptation of Walliams’ Bad Dad is the perfect summer entertainment with audiences invited to grab their picnics and something to sit for this warm hearted tale that follows the highs and lows of a father-son relationship.

Reverend Judith is receiving the Citizen of the Year Award for her amazing work with the food bank. Hear how it all started with Frank and his dad Gilbert. Gilbert was the legendary King of the Track until a tragic accident put a stop to his racing days. Driven to desperate measures to provide for his son he agrees to become a get-away driver for the local baddies.

Audiences can join Frank and Gilbert as they try to escape the clutches of the local crime lord and clear Gilbert’s name.

Meanwhile at Callendar Park, social season is here. Heartbreak Productions invite you to this year’s Sense and Sensibility Matchmaker’s Ball.

Elinor and Marianne Dashwood seek to meet an honourable man of good fortune by whatever means necessary. As you mingle, revelry and romance will ensue and you shall witness these two sisters’ sense and sensibility.

Don your finery and join the company for this open air adaptation of the Jane Austen classic with a Heartbreak twist.

Audience members are reminded these are outdoor performances and should be prepared for Scotland’s summer weather – be that rain or shine.