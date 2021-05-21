Falkirk parkrun organisers provide update on return of popular event

The gatherings, which are normally held in Callendar Park, have been cancelled since the coronavirus pandemic struck last March.

Previously held every Saturday at 9.30am, the free 5k runs would attract dozens of joggers of all ages, with the focus placed firmly on running for enjoyment rather than competition.

However, Covid restrictions have meant the popular park runs have been unable to take place for over a year.

The Falkirk parkrun was a well-attended event before coronavirus hit the country. Picture: Lisa McPhillips.

Those responsible for the event have been working hard to ensure it can return as quickly and safely as possible.

A Falkirk parkrun spokesperson told The Falkirk Herald: “There hasn’t been an event held in Callendar Park since March 2020 due to Covid-19.

“All UK events have been similarly affected. We’re hopeful of a restart when restrictions allow, and with the permission of the landowner.”

